Monday May 16 2022
Eminem reacts to Kendrick Lamar's album

Monday May 16, 2022

Kendrick Lamar has released his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his final album for Top Dawg Entertainment.

Eminem on Sunday took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the album.

"Yo Dr Dr. This Kendrick album is f****** ridiculous. I'm speechless."

Lamar officially announced the record last month with a link to his Oklama website, which revealed the LP title and release date.

The album is split into two volumes of nine tracks; it features a string of notable collaborators, such as Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Thundercat, Baby Keem, Sampha, and others. Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

The album repeatedly features the voice of Eckhart Tolle; the spiritual teacher and author narrates multiple songs. Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford is credited as a narrator on several songs, including “We Cry Together,” which also features a Florence and the Machine sample. 

