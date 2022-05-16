Travis Scott unveils new track at BBMAs in first TV performance post-Astroworld tragedy

File footage

American rapper Travis Scott delivered his first televised performance on the stage of the Billboard Music Awards 2022 on Sunday.

The 31-year-old singer debuted a new unreleased song reportedly titled Lost Forever.

He made his first TV performance since the tragic Astroworld Festival incident in November last year.

The rapper took to the stage and performed his single Mafia in an icy, polar-themed set with heavily censored lyrics at the star-studded event, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Besides Scott, controversial singer Morgan Wallen along with other top artists like Megan Thee Stallion, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Mary J Blige, and Florence and the Machine also performed during the ceremony.

The Goosebumps singer previously made his first live public show to a sold-out crowd at Miami nightclub E11EVEN last week – six months after the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 people dead and scores more injured.

Moreover, Scott is currently a defendant in more than 380 lawsuits that have been filed by Astroworld victims and attendees, claiming billions of dollars in damages from him, festival organizer Live Nation, Apple and others.