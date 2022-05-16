 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay homage to late mum Naomi Judd

Monday May 16, 2022

Ashley as well as Wynonna Judd had recently commemorated their late mother and country legend Naomi Judd for 'A River of Time Celebration' memorial service in Nashville this weekend.

On Sunday, the Divergent actress called her mum an “inspiration for every woman for the things she had been through and accomplished”.

Ashley remarked, “She was totally extraordinary.”

She went on to add, “We are remembering an icon and a legend who left country music better than she found it.”

Meanwhile, Ashley’s older sister Wynonna, who performed for years alongside her mother, chose to play River of Time as a tribute to Naomi.

The singer promised to continue singing and added that she would also honour the tour 'The Judds' had scheduled before Naomi’s demise.

Other than daughters, Martina McBride recited a poem written by Maya Angelou, whom McBride called “Naomi's great friend”.

Salma Hayek also recounted the meeting with Naomi whom she described as “meeting Scarlet O’ Hara as the woman had so much talent in her blood and so much fire in her heart”.

Morgan Freeman, who worked with Naomi in several movies, reminisced the singer and said, “'I hope you go forward in peace.'"

To note, Ashley revealed in Good Morning America on Thursday that her late mum committed suicide following a long-time battle with mental illness.

