Prince Harry would ‘definitely get booed’ at Buckingham balcony, poll reveals

File Footage

A recent poll from Express UK has revealed that a majority of Britons would’ve rejected and even ‘booed’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in June.

Days after it was confirmed that both Harry and Meghan would not appear alongside senior royal family members at the balcony during Jubilee festivities, the outlet ran a poll asking: “Would you boo Meghan and Harry if they appeared on the palace balcony?”

From a total of 40,645 votes casted, a landslide majority of 87% of the respondents responded with a ‘yes’, making it 35, 230 people answering in the affirmative.

Just 12% (4,822) answered ‘no’, while the rest one percent (593) said they didn’t know/care either way.

The poll’s results were also echoed by Daily Express columnist Carole Malone, who said: “Of course, Meghan and Harry will hate the fact they’ve been lumped into the Bad Royals Box with Prince Andrew.”

“It’s a good thing they won't be on the balcony – it might have been the first time ever that a royal has been booed by the crowds.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan will not be taking to the Buckingham Palace balcony anytime soon, they will, however, fly out to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. Reports also suggest that they will be bringing their two children, Archie and Lilibet, to meet with the Queen. s

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, was booed by the Wembley Arena crowd on Saturday as he attended the FA Cup Final in a move that left Britons shocked and ‘disgusted’.



