Tuesday May 17 2022
Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Ready to form judicial commission to probe Imran Khan's 'life threat': Rana Sanaullah

ASKKSAaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath

Tuesday May 17, 2022

  • Imran Khan’s mobile phones must have been stolen by his companions, Rana Sanaullah says.
  • Interior minister says increase in petrol prices will not affect poor, burden will be shifted on rich people.
  • "Govt has provided Imran Khan prime minister’s level security," he adds.  

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the government is ready to form a judicial commission to inquire about life threats received by former prime minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported Monday.

After an alleged regime change conspiracy, the PTI chairman now repeatedly claims that a "conspiracy" is being hatched to take his life.

The first time on Sunday during a public gathering at Sialkot Imran Khan revealed the life threat he has been receiving.

Imran Khan said he had recorded a video revealing all those people involved in the "conspiracy", and if something happens to him, the video will be released.

The PTI chairman said that he had stored a recorded video in a "safe place" in which he has mentioned every character that was behind the "conspiracy" to oust his government.

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath, Rana Sanaullah said that the government had provided Imran Khan prime minister’s level security and around 150-200 security personnel had been deployed for his safety.

“However, if Imran Khan needs more security than tell us, we will provide it too,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan should share the recorded video with the government adding that they are ready to make a judicial commission to probe his claim.

Shedding light on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s claim in which he had said that two of Imran Khan's mobile phones were stolen in the Sialkot jalsa.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan’s mobile phones must have been stolen by his companions, because the kind of people Imran Khan is surrounded by, "only they can do it".

Commenting on the current economic condition of the country, the interior minister said: “It is decided to resume the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as it is necessary, however, increase in petrol prices will not affect poor, the burden will be a shifted on rich people."

“We are ready for the election, once the country sees some economic stability we will move towards polls,” he stated.

