Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan's mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing during South Punjab Workers Convention in Multan, on April 29, 2022 (left) and former special assistant to the prime minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill speaks to journalists in Islamabad, on March 10, 2022.

Shahbaz Gill alleges government withdrew Imran Khan's security.

PTI leader says the government has gone "completely berserk".

"Video statement Khan has recorded cannot be found on his phone."

ISLAMABAD: Ex-special assistant to the prime minister Shahbaz Gill said Monday that two of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's mobile phones were stolen amid the Faisalabad jalsa.

The PTI leader, in a tweet, said that after Khan's threat of releasing a "recorded video" — in which the former prime minister claims that he has mentioned characters behind his ouster — the government had gone berserk.

Gill added that the incident took place as the government had pulled the security detail of the ex-prime minister.

"You [government] have gone completely berserk. The video statement that Khan has recorded cannot be found on his phone. The mobile phones were stolen after Imran Khan landed at the airport after the jalsa," he said.

Gill's statement comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the interior ministry to provide water-tight security to former prime minister Khan at his home in Islamabad and during political rallies.

In this regard, the prime minister held two threat assessment meetings with officials from the interior ministry to finalise the security detail of the former prime minister.

At Khan’s residence in Bani Gala, 94 security officers will be deployed, as per the spokesperson of the interior ministry. Of which, 22 men will be from the Islamabad police and 72 from the Frontier Constabulary.

In addition, 26 officers from the security service and nine military personnel will also be made available. The interior ministry spokesperson added that if there is a specific threat to the former prime minister more security will be made available.

The video and life threat

Khan first made the revelation during his Saturday jalsa in Sialkot, saying that he has recorded a video of the characters behind the "conspiracy" against his government, and if something happens to him, it will be released.

The ousted prime minister, in his address to the Sialkot jalsa, said a "conspiracy" was being hatched to take his life — and despite knowing about it earlier, he has now enough evidence to confirm it.

The PTI chairman, in light of the alleged plot to kill him, said he has recorded a video and stored it in a "safe place" in which he has mentioned each and every character that was behind the "conspiracy" to oust his government.

During his Sunday's Faisalabad jalsa, the PTI chairman and former prime minister said that if anything happened to him, the Pakistani nation would seek justice on his behalf.