 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Reuters

Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary
Cannes Film Festival kicks into full swing for 75th anniversary

The Cannes Film Festival is gearing up for a bumper 75th anniversary edition with a selection of big Hollywood names, buzzy newcomers and previous Palme d'Or winners – a splashy return even as the conflict in Ukraine looms over festivities.

"I honestly think this is one of the best Cannes line-ups in years," said Scott Roxborough, European bureau chief for The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival runs from May 17-28, resuming its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions. It was canceled in 2020, and last year moved to July, when it was held under strict COVID protocols.

This year, the parties are back and Hollywood heavyweights will include Tom Cruise's "Top Gun Maverick" – bringing the star to Cannes for the first time in three decades – as well as Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

"It's tradition to have our American friends – let's not forget that the Cannes Festival, in 1939 and in 1946, was practically co-built, co-invented by France and Hollywood," festival director Thierry Fremaux told a press conference.

Actor Forest Whitaker will be on hand to receive the festival's Honorary Palme D'Or for lifetime achievement.

David Cronenberg will mark his return to horror films with "Crimes of the Future," featuring Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux.

Asia will have a strong showing, despite the absence of China, with films by Park Chan-wook and Hirokazu Kore-eda in competition and "Squid Game" actor Lee Jung-jae premiering his new film "Hunt."

"Everyone wants to sort of come back for this moment, sort of this re-awakening of cinema here in Cannes," said Roxborough.

The festival opens on Tuesday with a zombie film, "Final cut," by French filmmaker Michel Hazanavicius, who changed the title from "Z, like Z" to strip out a reference to the letter which has become associated with the war in Ukraine.

The festival banned official Russian delegations from the event but will feature "Tchaikovski's Wife" by exiled Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who has been outspoken about the war.

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard says she did not pollute Johnny Depp bed: 'I was not in pranking mood'

Amber Heard says she did not pollute Johnny Depp bed: 'I was not in pranking mood'
Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'

Queen family has become a 'show' for Britons: 'That's dangerous'
Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial

Amber Heard 'knows' why Johnny Depp has not 'looked her in the eye' during trial
Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'

Victoria Beckham says looking thin is 'old fashion', David Beckham likes 'curves'
MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'

MGK drops rare photos on Megan Fox birthday: 'Eternal light being'
Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See

Kourtney Kardashian shares OFFICIAL wedding photos with Travis Barker: See
Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son

Cristiano Ronaldo stuns as he flaunts his fit physique in new photo with son
Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer

Tom Cruise’s daughter Isabella prefers simple life, turns down penthouse offer
Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir

Late Tom Parker recalls heartbreaking childhood moments in upcoming memoir
Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot

Victoria Beckham wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Machine Gun Kelly debuts $30K diamond manicure, speaks high of his fortune

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

Johnny Depp's ex Amber Heard gushes over Elon Musk in court

Latest

view all