Watch: Vicky Kaushal shares a glimpse of his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif have been posting photos of their vacation trip from New York on social media.



Speaking of which, recently, the URI actor took to Instagram to share a slew of photos and a video of his intimate birthday celebration with his wife and friends from the Big Apple.

In the first photo, the Masaan star could be seen reclining on a hanging swing, with a smile on his face. Whereas, the second photo had a rooftop decorated with balloons and candles. In the last one, Kaif and birthday boy could be seen posing with their friends.

Moreover, there was also a video in which the Raazi actor was seen cutting the cake while the Bharat actress sitting by his side and singing “Happy Birthday song”.

Kaushal also extended his gratitude to his fans and friends who wished him on his 34th birthday. He penned down his emotions in the caption.

“Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar! (Love, love and much love),” he wrote.





Meanwhile, fans showered their love with heart emoticons and wished the actor in the comment section.