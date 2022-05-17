Deepika Padukone’s FIRST look from Cannes 2022 takes internet by storm

Deepika Padukone looked ravishing as she made her first appearance as a jury member at Cannes 2022.

The Gehraiyaan star donned a sequinned Louis Vuitton mini dress while her curled hair beautifully fell on her shoulders in the viral images.

In a video circulating on internet, the actor could be seen smiling as she arrived at Hotel Martinez ahead of the festival.



The 36-year-old star was accompanied with fellow jury members Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, and Joachim Trier.



Earlier, Padukone posted a video on Instagram for her fans when she arrived at the French Riviera to represent India at the prestigious event, sharing her flight details.

The 11-day festival is slated to begin on May 17 and run through till May 28. Padukone is also expected to walk the red carpet for all 10 days.

She will be joined by Indian celebs including Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia on the red carpet.