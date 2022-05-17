 
Tuesday May 17 2022
Anushka Sharma explains her decision of stepping away from Clean Slate Filmz

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Anusha Sharma talked about her ‘sacrifice’ of leaving her production company Clean Slate Filmz in a recent interview.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, the Zero actor explained her decision, saying, “My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run-it’s a rat race,’ and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race.”

“I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up. That is why I had to make a sacrifice,” she added.

The 34-year-old star further said, “Production is a 24/7 job, which, of course, I enjoyed thoroughly. I know the vision I have for the company is the same as my brother’s, and I know that vision will be upheld.”

Concluding her statement, Sharma noted, “What we wanted to do create clutter-breaking, content-forward shows and movies, and promoting new talents-we will continue to do.”

The actor announced in March 2022 that she was stepping away from her production venture which she started with her brother Karnesh Ssharma in 2013.

She wrote in an Instagram post, “I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place.”



