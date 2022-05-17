Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Following a week-long hiatus, the trial for defamation initiated by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard resumed this Monday.

The Aquaman actress was on the witness stand just before the trial went into morning recess, detailing alarming g allegations of domestic violence against her ex-husband, and the trial has continued to that point with Heard's statement.

"I was hitting you, not punching you," she said on a previously played in court recording from September 2015. "I did initiate a physical altercation." Said the actress.

"I get so mad I f-king lose it," she said later in the same conversation. Heard tried to rationalize her actions. "It's almost more reassuring to accept responsibility for it than to accept the senselessness of the violence," Heard said. "He hit me no matter what I did, no matter what I did."

When asked about her words in the audio, Heard has said that this fight arose because she was trying to barricade herself in a room and Depp tried to enter.

According to Heard, those blows that Depp took were an attempt on her part to prevent her then-husband from entering the room, because she "already knew what he would do to me when he walked through the door.



