Kim Kardashian slays in black halter top and ripped jeans

Tuesday May 17 2022
Tuesday May 17, 2022

Kim Kardashian left onlookers in awe as she rocked a casual look with a black halter top and ripped jeans during her latest outing in Los Angeles this week.

The 41-year-old star took a break from her more glamorous looks on Sunday when she was spotted stopping by a gas station in Los Angeles.

The shapewear mogul dropped jaws in a sleek black halter top and distressed jeans. Pete's darling was also seen enjoying snack before heading on her way.

Kim Kardashian looked effortlessly cool in her low-key look, which included a black halter top with divots highlighting her shoulders. She paired the top with a set of high-waisted jeans that hugged her curves and were ripped in several spots.

Kim has been sporting her eye-catching blond look since dyeing her hair for the Met Gala earlier this month.  

Kardashian stole the limelight when she wore a dress custom made for Marilyn Monroe, which she wore in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday. The designer has  called Kim's decision to wear the dress on the red carpet a 'big mistake.'

