Karachi Saddar blast: Law enforcers kill two suspected terrorists in Mauripur operation

CCTV footage of CTD operation in Karachi's Mauripur. — Screen grab of Geo News video

Two men suspected of terrorist involvement in the recent Karachi Saddar blast were killed during a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies, Geo News reported Wednesday.



A blast on Thursday night in Karachi’s Saddar area killed one person and left 13 injured. According to the initial report, an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted on a bicycle.

In a joint operation, the CTD and intelligence agencies raided an area in Mauripur on receiving intelligence about the presence of the suspects involved in the blast.



Two suspects were killed, while one flee the scene, according to CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani. He said the suspected terrorists were identified as Allah Dino and Nawab, confirming they might be involved in Karachi’s Saddar blast.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that the main accused of Karachi’s Saddar area blast has been killed with his partner.