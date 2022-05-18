Miley Cyrus’s hilarious take at Selena Gomez’s SNL impression: Photo

Miley Cyrus has recently taken a hilarious dig at Selena Gomez impression of her on Saturday Night Live.



On Tuesday, the Hannah Montana star took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself sitting on a bed with a cup of tea and giving a smirk look.

The singer-songwriter donned custom-made tank-top which had something written on it in bold block letters.

It read, “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus”.

Cyrus also tagged the official Instagram account for SNL as well as her fellow former Disney star Gomez in the caption under the post.

Interestingly, the Wrecking Ball singer's response came a few days after the 29-year-old made headlines for performing the spot-on impression of Cyrus.



While hosting SNL for the first time, Gomez revealed in her monologue that she “immediately asked” her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for advice.

“Adding to this, Gomez also told the audience that she also asked “one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus” for advice, who is considered to be a seasoned SNL host and musical guest.

“Just be yourself and have fun,” said Gomez while nailing near-perfect impression of Cyrus’ accent.

The Getaway actress went on to add, “I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?’”

Gomez again mimed her good-friend’s accent, saying, “Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.”