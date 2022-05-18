 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus’s hilarious take at Selena Gomez’s SNL impression: Photo

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Miley Cyrus’s hilarious take at Selena Gomez’s SNL impression: Photo
Miley Cyrus’s hilarious take at Selena Gomez’s SNL impression: Photo

Miley Cyrus has recently taken a hilarious dig at Selena Gomez impression of her on Saturday Night Live.

On Tuesday, the Hannah Montana star took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself sitting on a bed with a cup of tea and giving a smirk look.

The singer-songwriter donned custom-made tank-top which had something written on it in bold block letters. 

It read, “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus”.

Cyrus also tagged the official Instagram account for SNL as well as her fellow former Disney star Gomez in the caption under the post.

Interestingly, the Wrecking Ball singer's response came a few days after the 29-year-old made headlines for performing the spot-on impression of Cyrus.

While hosting SNL for the first time, Gomez revealed in her monologue that she “immediately asked” her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for advice.

“Adding to this, Gomez also told the audience that she also asked “one of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus” for advice, who is considered to be a seasoned SNL host and musical guest.

“Just be yourself and have fun,” said Gomez while nailing near-perfect impression of Cyrus’ accent.

The Getaway actress went on to add, “I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?’”

Gomez again mimed her good-friend’s accent, saying, “Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.”

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell addresses rumours that he has set a wedding date with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell addresses rumours that he has set a wedding date with Lauren Silverman
Amber Heard says in court she ‘loved’ Johnny Depp ‘very much’ after he tried to kill her

Amber Heard says in court she ‘loved’ Johnny Depp ‘very much’ after he tried to kill her
Amber Heard was 'arrested' for assaulting girlfriend long before Depp fiasco

Amber Heard was 'arrested' for assaulting girlfriend long before Depp fiasco
Kelly Rizzo pens heartfelt note as she celebrates late husband Bob Saget’s birthday

Kelly Rizzo pens heartfelt note as she celebrates late husband Bob Saget’s birthday
Deepika Padukone leaves everyone spellbound with retro look at Cannes 2022:Photo

Deepika Padukone leaves everyone spellbound with retro look at Cannes 2022:Photo
Meghan Markle thought she was a 'bigger star' than royal family would allow

Meghan Markle thought she was a 'bigger star' than royal family would allow
Prince Philip 'indignant' reaction to Harry 'Megxit' decision: 'What are they playing at?'

Prince Philip 'indignant' reaction to Harry 'Megxit' decision: 'What are they playing at?'
Queen said THESE words when Harry, Meghan requested Megxit, claims author

Queen said THESE words when Harry, Meghan requested Megxit, claims author
Queen asked to 'put her feet up', save energy for Jubilee after surprise visits

Queen asked to 'put her feet up', save energy for Jubilee after surprise visits
Amber Heard refuses claims that Johnny Depp got her the role in ‘Aquaman’: ‘Excuse me?’

Amber Heard refuses claims that Johnny Depp got her the role in ‘Aquaman’: ‘Excuse me?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying

Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying

Latest

view all