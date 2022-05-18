 
Wednesday May 18 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘blame themselves’ for dwindling star power

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the architects of their own demise, according to royal fans cited by The Daily Star.

After Meghan’s first project with Netflix, an animated series titled Pearl, was dropped earlier this month, the outlet asked royal fans whether they thought that the Sussex’s star power was fading and a majority answered in the affirmative.

One person was quoted as saying, “I can honestly say yes,” while another responded: “They didn't have any ‘star power’ in the first place.”

Yet another fan reportedly said, “Public opinion has certainly dropped, but that is due to their behaviour more than anything else,” and one other was of the view that Meghan and Harry’s only ‘appeal’ was their connection to the royal family.

