Virender Sehwag declares Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action 'illegal'

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has declared former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action "illegal."



Speaking on an Indian digital show "Home of Heroes", Sehwag said that Shoaib's bowling action is illegal and alleged that he used to jerk his elbow while bowling.

The Indian cricketer said that Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow, and he knew he was chucking, too.

Discussing the resemblance between Shoaib and former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, the 43-year-old said that Lee was simpler to choose, but Akhtar's arm was more difficult to assess.

"Why would ICC ban him otherwise? Brett Lee's hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from.

"I never feared facing Brett Lee, but with Shoaib, I could not trust what he would do if I hit him twice to the fence. Maybe a beamer or a toe-crushing yorker," he explained.

The episode of the show will be released on May 19.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File