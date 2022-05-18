 
Wednesday May 18 2022
Kriti Sanon relishes beauty of Ladakh while listening Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Coke Studio Season 14 song Pasoori is making waves across the world and the latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon is the stunning Kriti Sanon.

After Dutch singer Emma Heesters and the Indian reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill, the Mimi actor has joined the Pasoori club and in her latest video on Instagram, she is seen relishing the beauty of ladakh while listening to the viral song.

In the caption the  Bachchhan Paandey actor wrote, “Soaking in the beauty of Ladakh on my way to shoot everyday while i listen to the track I’m currently obsessed with.”

Take a look.

Sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori's composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

The Punjabi lyrical composition has glued audiences at home and the beautiful song has reached a new milestone after hitting 126 million views on YouTube.

