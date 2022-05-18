 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 18 2022
Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN picture with mum and sister Amrita, leaves internet in awe

Bollywood sensation Malaika Arora sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared a stunning family photo on social media.

India's Best Dancer judge on Wednesday shared a joyous picture on her Instagram account in which she is seen with her mother Joyce Arora and sister Amrita Arora, from a resort in Himalaya, calling it her happy place.

Malaika said her home is where her mother is. Calling her candid picture a perfect shot, the actress said she can't believe she is surrounded by so much love.

Sharing the picture the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl captioned it, "Ananda = Happiness I don't know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, there's not much more I can ask for. It's rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one's going to go into the "Can't believe I am surrounded by so much love pile. Home is mum, home is US."

The endearing post garnered thousands of likes within no time.

Twinkle Khanna, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in comments. Where a fan called her gorgeous, another one called her an icon of beauty.

Have a look at Malaika Arora's vacay photo:

On the personal front, Malaika is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and they are the most talked-about couple in Bollywood. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2019. However, rumours are rife that the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot by the end of this year. 


