Thursday May 19 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in dramatic black gown at Cannes 2022

Thursday May 19, 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has proved once again that she is the queen of the Cannes red carpet.

The glam diva walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in an exquisite ensemble on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old starlet, who has graced the Cannes red carpet several times in the past as well, made heads turn in a dramatic, extravagant black gown.

Her gorgeous black ensemble by Dolce and Gabbana featured colorful 3D floral motifs on one side of her arm and gown. She was all smiles as she posed for the photographers at the event.

She completed her look with minimal accessories including cascading earrings and statement rings. Keeping her glam game high, she rocked bold smokey eyes, defined brows and pink lips. She kept her hair open in a middle-parting style.

Take a look.

