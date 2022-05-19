 
Thursday May 19 2022
Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50

Thursday May 19, 2022

'Baywatch' star Carmen Electra is exploring the world of OnlyFans in an effort to be 'in control’ of her image

Baywatch star Carmen Electra is exploring the online world of OnlyFans in an effort to ‘finally be in control’ of her image, reported Page Six.

The 50-year-old actress reportedly joined the subscription-based platform, known to be a hub of sex-work, with the promise of providing her ‘fans’ with “exclusive access to fun, edgy, and playful content.”

Electra is said to have been inspired to join OnlyFans after she turned 50 in April.

Widely known as a ‘90s sex symbol thanks to her career-defining role in Baywatch, Electra is also said to be “looking forward to this new, celebratory chapter” of her life.

She also took to her social media to tease her OnlyFans debut, sharing a particularly suggestive photo of herself in bed with the caption: “Wednesday! I have a huge announcement only for my fans. Are you a fan?”

