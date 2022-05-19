Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines with her dramatic red-carpet look in a stunning black gown, featuring embroidered flower sleeves at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.



However, lately, the Pink Panther actress turned heads when she shared a candid moment with her old pal, and Hollywood actress, Eva Longoria on the second day at the Cannes 2022.

According to media reports published by Filmfare and News18, both the actresses, who are also brand ambassadors of L'Oreal, attended the Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi from the event, the Bride and Prejudice star, as well as Longoria could be seen holding hands and laughing their heart out at some joke cracked by one of the actresses.

Interestingly, a source close to the actresses reportedly revealed that Longoria became indebted to the Dhoom star for helping to boost her self-esteem at Cannes when she was quite new to the festival, and this was the beginning of their amazing friendship.

Later in the day, Longoria met former Miss World’s 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya along with Abhishek Bachchan at the after-party.

Meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo also interacted with Longoria’s three-year-old son Santiago on a video call.

