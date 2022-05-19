Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Priyanka Chopra dished on the sisterhood that is now created among the female actors in the industry which was not there when the actor started her career as she talked about her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa.

In an interview with Deadline, The Matrix Resurrections star discussed how women were pitted against each other back in the day and the casting was “dependent on the male lead of the film.”

Talking about her journey, Priyanka told the outlet, “This was early 2000s and yeah there was competition because in any predominantly patriarchal society, women are pitted against each other and there’s just one that can be the best.”

“Over time, I think especially in my generation, we’ve all made immense strides in digging in our feet and creating a sisterhood, which I’m very proud to be part of now as a community,” the new mother added.

The 39-year-old star was then asked how far the women in the entertainment business have come, to which PeeCee replied, “Whether it’s Bollywood or in America, what I’ve experienced is women standing up for women.”

She further talked about the Farhan Akhtar directorial, “I’m doing a movie in India now with two of the top actresses in the country, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it.”

“But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out,” Priyanka stated. “We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling.”