Former foreign minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali passes away in Lahore

Ex foreign minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali. Photo— Geo TV/files

Senior politician and former foreign minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali passed away after a long illness in Lahore at the age of 82 on Thursday night, Geo News reported, citing family sources.

His funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow at 2 PM, family sources confirmed.

The veteran politician belonged to Punjab’s district Kasur, which was his constituency too. As per his family sources, Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali had renounced politics due to illness.

Asif Ahmad Ali was elected as a member of the National Assembly four times, from 1985 to 2008. He served Pakistan as foreign minister from 1993-to 96 during the ex-prime minister Benazir Bhutto's rule.

In 2008, Asif Ahmad Ali was appointed as deputy chairman of planning. Later in 2011, he left PPP and joined PTI however, he left PTI too in 2013 over reservations. In 2017, he rejoined the PTI again, terming PTI Chairman Imran Khan 'the last hope' for Pakistan.

The ex-foreign minister was born in 1940 and received his early education from Lawrence College, Ghora Gali.



For higher studies, he went to the Government College Lahore and St. John's College, Oxford.