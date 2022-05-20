 
Tom Cruise called gentleman as he helps Kate Middleton up the stairs at Top Gun premier

Royal fans were all praises for Hollywood star Tom Crue when a picture of the actor helping Kate Middleton up the stairs at the UK premier of Top Gun sequel surfaced online.

"Tom is such a gentleman," said a royal commentator while commenting on the picture.

The picture was shared by thousands of people on several social media websites.

The premier was in support of the work of Film TV Charity which helps the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK’s world-leading film and television industry. 

Queen Elizabeth is the patron of Film TV Charity.


