Friday May 20 2022
Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reveals caring for family took ‘a toll’ on her ‘mental health’

Emma Heming Willis opened up about her own mental health struggles after Bruce Willis’ Aphasia diagnosis.

In an interview with The Bump, the model said that putting her family's needs above her took "a toll" on her "mental health."

She told the outlet, “I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero.”

“That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health,” Emma added. “And it served no one in my family.”

She continued: “Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me.”

“I don’t mother myself perfectly but I know that I have some basic baseline needs that are a must, like first and foremost, exercise,” Emma shared as she emphasized on how important it is to find that “one thing” that makes you “feel good” and “build from there.”

Previously, Emma in a joint statement with the Die Hard actor’s first wife Demi Moore and daughters announced, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” it added.


