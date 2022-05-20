Jennifer Aniston flaunts gorgeous hairstyle with longtime stylist Chris McMillan

Friday May 20, 2022
Hollywood diva Jennifer Aniston never fails to impress fans with her gorgeous hairstyles.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Friends alum, 53, recently flaunted her impressive blow-drying skills in a fun video with her longtime hairstylist, Chris McMillan.
In the shared video, The Morning Show actress was seen drying her hair with a blow dryer and mimicked, "This is Chris doing my hair."
The video clip also shared on Aniston’s haircare line LolaVie's Instagram page, showed McMillan using the Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner on the Murder Mystery actress's hair as she says, "A little bit goes a long way."
On the work front, the Just Go With It actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2 with actor Adam Sandler.