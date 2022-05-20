 
Bollywood Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy has never shied away from speaking on issues like mental health, pregnancy complications and body image on social media.

This time too, the Race star, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her son and revealed her struggle with postpartum depression.

“Mental illness is real and does have an impact on one’s mood, thinking and behaviour,” she said.

The actress also reflected on how she dealt with Postpartum Stress Disorder (PPSD) which took a toll on her mental health.

“For me Postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves,” she penned her emotions in the caption.

Meanwhile, the actress also enlisted a few ways, in the end, to help women recover from PPSD. 

This included “eight hours of sleep, 30-minute exercise and mindful eating” amongst others.

Take a look here: 



