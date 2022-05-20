 
entertainment
Johnny Depp’s old agent slams ‘difficult personality’: ‘A hard client!’

Johnny Depp’s former talent agent Tracey Jacobs made this accusation during a testimony.

He started by addressing the actor’s ‘ever-growing nature of the difficulty, which she attributed correlating to his success.

For those unversed, Ms Tracey Jacobs had been Depp’s agent for over 30 years and branded him ‘unprofessional’.

Recalling some of his alleged antics and actions, Ms Jacobs recalled how he’d show up “late to set consistently on virtually every movie.”

This would often result in her getting yelled at by the bigwigs. But “I never said to him, ‘You're a difficult client’. I never used those words.”

However, “I was very honest with him and said, 'You've got to stop doing this. This is hurting you.' And it did.”

