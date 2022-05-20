 
pakistan
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Hamza Shehbaz not CM anymore; there is no govt in Punjab, says analyst

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz. — Twitter
Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz. — Twitter

  • Analyst says there will be a second round of elections. 
  • He says person who gets most votes will be elected new CM.
  • "A new assembly session will be called after governor Punjab is elected," he adds.

In response to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision, analyst Muneeb Farooq said that Hamza Shehbaz is not the chief minister of Punjab anymore and there is no government in the province. 

Speaking during Geo News programme "Aapas ki Baat", Farooq said that such a large number of people have never been unseated before, adding that the matter is now back to April 16.

"According to Article 130, there will be a second round of elections for the chief minister's seat and the one who gets the most votes will be elected as the CM Punjab," added Farooq.

He said that Hamza has lost the majority and there is no government present in Punjab at the moment, adding that a new assembly session will be called after a new governor in Punjab is elected. 

Farooq added that there is a lot of confusion in Punjab as the allied parties are unable to make any decision as they do not have any authority. 

On the other hand, senior journalist Hamid Mir said that Hamza is not the CM anymore and the voting will be held again and the ECP's decision regarding the dissident members is correct. 

