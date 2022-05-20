 
pakistan
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

NA speaker declares PTI MNA Raja Riaz new leader of Opposition

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

PTI MNA Raja Riaz. — NA website
PTI MNA Raja Riaz. — NA website

  • NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf declares Raja Riaz Ahmad the new leader of Opposition after getting support from 16 MNAs.
  • Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Raja Riaz, and Hussain Elahi submitted nomination papers for the post.
  • Hussain Elahi withdrew in favour of Mahar, however, he was able to get support from six MNAs.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday declared PTI MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad as the new leader of the Opposition after getting support from 16 MNAs.

“Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf declares Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan under Rule 39 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly,” the National Assembly announced on its Twitter account.

Along with the statement, the NA also shared a video of the speaker declaring Riaz as the new leader of the Opposition.

Speaker Ashraf said that it was announced in the House that any Opposition lawmaker wishing to become the leader of the Opposition could show their strength and submit the relevant MNAs' signatures to his office.

He added that Opposition MNAs interested in becoming the Opposition leader were given time till 3pm to submit their papers with the signatures of supporting lawmakers.

The speaker said that the verification of the signatures was done by 4pm, adding that Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Raja Riaz, and Hussain Elahi had submitted their nomination papers for the post.

Speaker Ashraf said that Elahi had withdrawn in favour of Mahar, however, despite getting his support he could only gather support from six MNAs.

“Therefore, I declare Raja Riaz as leader of Opposition,” said Ashraf.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz 'requests' business community to present solutions to Pakistan's economic woes

PM Shehbaz 'requests' business community to present solutions to Pakistan's economic woes
ECP's decision does not affect Punjab govt: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP's decision does not affect Punjab govt: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ECP 'de-seats' 25 PTI dissident MPAs for voting in Hamza Shahbaz's favour

ECP 'de-seats' 25 PTI dissident MPAs for voting in Hamza Shahbaz's favour
FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden China visit May 21

FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden China visit May 21
A deadly cholera outbreak: '85% of Balochistan without clean drinking water'

A deadly cholera outbreak: '85% of Balochistan without clean drinking water'
Finance minister hopeful of quick economic turnaround

Finance minister hopeful of quick economic turnaround
Pakistan at 75: A sad tale

Pakistan at 75: A sad tale
Imran Khan is no ordinary leader

Imran Khan is no ordinary leader
Karachi police to use tracker bands on habitual offenders

Karachi police to use tracker bands on habitual offenders
LHC seeks replies from Hamza Shahbaz, parties over pleas against Punjab CM election

LHC seeks replies from Hamza Shahbaz, parties over pleas against Punjab CM election
PPP, MQM-P back govt's tough decision to save Pakistan's faltering economy

PPP, MQM-P back govt's tough decision to save Pakistan's faltering economy
FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran Khan’s visit to Russia in US

FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran Khan’s visit to Russia in US

Latest

view all