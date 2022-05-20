 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘only returning’ to block separation of powers

Friday May 20, 2022

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are only hoping for a Jubilee invite for the sole purpose of “blocking power separation.”

This claim has been made by royal commentator Camilla Tominey, in an interview with The Telegraph.

There she was quoted saying,"They want to keep up their royal ties. It's obviously helpful for them to still be in contact with the Queen and for the public to know that, not just in the UK but also in America.”

“We don't know for instance what role Netflix had in filming them making that visit to Windsor Castle some weeks ago.”

“If they didn't come, however, it would really represent that kind of total separation of powers and they don't really want that.”

“Neither side does because the Queen has always insisted that they remain 'much-loved' members of the family regardless of what may have been said or done on Oprah or elsewhere.”


