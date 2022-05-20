 
Showbiz
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration 'Tum Ho To'

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Ali have just teased a major collaboration and fans are in for a treat.

In an interview with Geo News, the lyricist offered major insight into Tum Ho To.

While details are currently being kept under wraps he did reveal that “there is a lot more to the concept than what meets the eye” currently and even promised fans a “meaning full love story” for the ages.

Fans can surely expect more details with time.

The Instagram post that sent social media into this frenzy was released barely an hour ago and has since taken over the photo-sharing platform.

A collection of three pictures highlighting his intimate bond alongside his co-star included close-up shots of intent gazes and longful glances.

Check it out below:

The first features Sajal Aly and Shehzad Roy embracing, the second a day-in-the-life clip straight from the kitchen whereas the other included an outdoor shot of clasped hands and meaningful smiling faces. 

