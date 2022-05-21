Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome their first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot

Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer have welcomed their first child together and it’s a baby boy!



The name of their son is Shavez Ali Taseer as the model mentioned it on her Instagram, which she took to announce the news and left many delightfully taken aback.

Neha wrote,” Shahbaz and I feel so blessed to introduce the newest member of our family Shavez Ali Taseer to the world! We are eternally grateful to Allah for our bundle of joy and have been so busy enjoying these precious first moments with our little one. "



“For all of my insta- fam wondering and messaging where I’ve been, I want to thank you for your love, care and prayers! Will be posting baby Shavez soon.”



While Neha did not share the picture of the newborn but promised to post it soon.

Neha and Shahbaz tied the knot in September 2021.