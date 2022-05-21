 
Showbiz
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome their first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome their first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot

Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer have welcomed their first child together and it’s a baby boy!

The name of their son is Shavez Ali Taseer as the model mentioned it on her Instagram, which she took to announce the news and left many delightfully taken aback.

Neha wrote,” Shahbaz and I feel so blessed to introduce the newest member of our family Shavez Ali Taseer to the world! We are eternally grateful to Allah for our bundle of joy and have been so busy enjoying these precious first moments with our little one. "

“For all of my insta- fam wondering and messaging where I’ve been, I want to thank you for your love, care and prayers! Will be posting baby Shavez soon.”

While Neha did not share the picture of the newborn but promised to post it soon.

Neha and Shahbaz tied the knot in September 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’
Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik
Bollywood Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression

Bollywood Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression
Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip
Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022
Pic: Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed selfie marks beginning of new ‘acting’ chapter in Hollywood

Pic: Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed selfie marks beginning of new ‘acting’ chapter in Hollywood
Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note for wife Sunita on anniversary: ‘You’re my heart & home’

Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note for wife Sunita on anniversary: ‘You’re my heart & home’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in dramatic black gown at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in dramatic black gown at Cannes 2022
Victoria Beckham develops 'BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham develops 'BFF’ relationship with her daughter Harper
Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN picture with mum and sister Amrita, leaves internet in awe

Malaika Arora drops UNSEEN picture with mum and sister Amrita, leaves internet in awe

Latest

view all