PM Shehbaz, CM Punjab Hamza reach court for hearing in money laundering case

Hamza Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, arrives at the provincial assembly before his election as Chief Minister of Punjab in Lahore on April 16, 2022 (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks after winning a parliamentary vote to elect a new prime minister, at the national assembly, in Islamabad, on April 11, 2022. — AFP/PID/File

Rana Sanaullah accompanies PM Shehbaz and CM Hamza to the court.

Their indictment in Rs16b money laundering case is due before a special court.



Both are on interim bail in the case.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz arrived in the special court central for their hearing in the money-laundering case today, Geo News reported.

The father-son duo was accompanied by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah amid tight security around the court. They are likely to be indicted in the Rs16 billion money laundering today.

Earlier, the FIA's special court had issued an order that it will indict PM Shehbaz and CM Punjab Hamza on May 14; however, it was delayed as the newly appointed prosecutor sought time for preparation.



Read more: Hamza Shehbaz not CM anymore; there is no govt in Punjab, says analyst

It is pertinent to mention here that the special court in Lahore had summoned the father-son duo for their indictment in the case last Saturday but it was deferred due to the premier's foreign tour.

The court had to indict the father-son duo and others allegedly involved in the case in April, but due to the absence of PM Shehbaz, the process was delayed.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has barred the authorities from making postings and transfers in high-profile cases. The directives from the top court came during the hearing of a suo moto case.

On Wednesday, CJP Ata Bandial took the notice of perceived interference in the "independence of the prosecution branch in the performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government".

The chief justice took notice of the perceived interference on the recommendations of a judge belonging to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the statement issued by the apex court had said.

The case



In December 2021, the FIA had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

According to the FIA report submitted to the court, the investigation team has "detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions."

Read more: PM Shehbaz 'requests' business community to present solutions to Pakistan's economic woes

The report added that the amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

This amount (Rs16 billion) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.