Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy

Kendall Jenner looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-black outfit as the model walked hand-in-hand with her beau Devin Booker to arrive at a family dinner in Portofino, Italy.

The 26-year-old model chose to slide into a satin corset for the sheer long skirt to ooze her charm on Friday ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s rumoured Italian wedding.

The NBA star also joined his ladylove at Ristorante Puni where other members of Kardashian-Jenner were also present, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the new bride was also accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

