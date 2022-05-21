 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram
Olivia Wilde promotes beau Harry Styles’ latest song on Instagram

Harry Styles’ much-awaited third studio album, Harry’s House finally came out on May 20 and the pop star’s girlfriend Olivia Wilde has shared her favorite track from the latest album.

On Friday, the Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, shared a snippet of Styles’ new song, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, on her Instagram Story.

The music video features a blonde woman, who appears to have just finished her drink inside a smokey bar and makes her way to the dance floor.

In the song, which serves as the first track on his third solo record, Styles sings about someone with 'green eyes' and his fans are convinced that the lyrics are about his girlfriend Wilde.

For the unversed, Wilde,38, and Styles,28, started dating in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the new film Don't Worry Darling, which was directed by Wilde and stars Styles.

Meanwhile, ahead of the album's release, the Watermelon Sugar singer addressed his working relationship with Wilde on the set of the psychological thriller.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he said on the Howard Stern show. “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful,” he added.

He concluded, “It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker arrive hand-in-hand at family dinner in Italy
Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’

Meghan Markle getting ‘irritated’ with allegations: ‘It’s getting under her skin’
Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper Jamal Rajad for saving daughter's life in fire

Sharon Osbourne thanks rapper Jamal Rajad for saving daughter's life in fire
Amber Heard talks of daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Johnny Depp court case

Amber Heard talks of daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Johnny Depp court case
Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source

Rihanna ‘fiercely protective’ of newborn son: source
Kim Kardashian rushes to court after receiving death threats, files restraining order

Kim Kardashian rushes to court after receiving death threats, files restraining order
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard 'create perfect storm' with their love from 'hell': Astrologer

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard 'create perfect storm' with their love from 'hell': Astrologer
Meghan, Harry home invite 'turned down' by London mayor Sadiq Khan: 'He was right'

Meghan, Harry home invite 'turned down' by London mayor Sadiq Khan: 'He was right'
Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not a story without royals'

Netflix camera-ready for Jubilee, knows Meghan and Harry 'not a story without royals'
Kourtney Kardashian Italian castle wedding can 'feel all the love': Insider

Kourtney Kardashian Italian castle wedding can 'feel all the love': Insider
Johnny Depp branded 'Gandhi' of people, Queen asked to award him 'knighthood'

Johnny Depp branded 'Gandhi' of people, Queen asked to award him 'knighthood'
Kardashian-Jenners take over Italy in style for Kourtney Kardashian wedding: Photos

Kardashian-Jenners take over Italy in style for Kourtney Kardashian wedding: Photos

Latest

view all