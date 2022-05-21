 
Showbiz
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post
Sushmita Sen marks 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with a nostalgic post 

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen celebrates 28 years of her historic win of the Miss Universe title.

On May 21, 1994, the glam queen became the first Indian woman to be crowned the Miss Universe title competing against contestants from 77 countries all across the world.

On Saturday, the Aarya actress celebrated the special occasion by sharing a throwback picture of herself on Twitter.

She wrote a heartwarming caption to the picture, “Beautiful is a feeling. Happy 28 years of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!”

Celebrating the 28th anniversary of Sushmita’s historic win, a fan page on Instagram posted a rare photo and video of hers from the pageant held in Philippines.


The page shared a black and white picture featuring Sushmita dressed in a shimmery top and skirt along with a veil, @thejuniorsush wrote, “21.05.94… Dearesssstttt Titu Dede Happy 28th Anniversary!!! You make us sooooo proud!!! Our tribe sooooo proud!!! And, our country sooooo proud!!! I love you!!”

More From Showbiz:

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Nawal Saeed sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot

Model Neha Rajpoot, Shahbaz Taseer welcome first child, shares pictures from maternity shoot
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly drop teaser for new collaboration ‘Tum Ho To’
Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Madhuri Dixit discusses how the Bollywood scripts have changed: ‘Golden era for women’

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik

Aisha Khan welcomes baby boy with husband Major Uqbah Malik
Bollywood Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression

Bollywood Sameera Reddy opens up about struggling with postpartum depression
Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane as she drops pics from school trip
Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

Priyanka Chopra talks about sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022

Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares great camaraderie with Eva Longoria at Cannes 2022
Pic: Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed selfie marks beginning of new ‘acting’ chapter in Hollywood

Pic: Alia Bhatt’s sun-kissed selfie marks beginning of new ‘acting’ chapter in Hollywood
Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note for wife Sunita on anniversary: ‘You’re my heart & home’

Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt note for wife Sunita on anniversary: ‘You’re my heart & home’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in dramatic black gown at Cannes 2022

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules the red carpet in dramatic black gown at Cannes 2022

Latest

view all