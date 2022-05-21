 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the plunge and finally tying the knot with each other in Portofino, Italy.

The intimate wedding of Kourtney and Travis is due to be held tomorrow on the secluded terrace of a medieval castle, reported MailOnline.

Final preparations were today underway to prepare the romantic venue behind the high walls of the ancient Castello Brown fortress in the Italian village of Portofino.

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Staff have been sworn to secrecy and made to sign legal agreements, forbidding them from talking about the wedding, which has been billed as the showbiz event of the year.

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

The ceremony was widely tipped to take place sometime this weekend, but we can exclusively reveal that guests will gather tomorrow to watch the couple tie the knot.

Security cameras have been erected to help monitor the area and keep unwanted visitors away.

Teams of workers were today seen moving around boxes containing sound equipment and trays with glasses and boxes of drinks between the castle and a nearby storage area.

On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis legally got married in Santa Barbara.


More From Entertainment:

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes
Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap
Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics
Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series
Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why
Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event
Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal

Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal
Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery
Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers

Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers
Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Latest

view all