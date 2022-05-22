Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Kendall Jenner wowed fans with her breathtaking look in her latest appearance with her beau Devin Booker.

The love birds were spotted together for a lunch date in Portofino, Italy, on Saturday ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker.

The 26-year-old model chose to slide into a form-fitting beige blouse and skirt set, adorned with dark brown flower detail, as she sidled up next to the basketball player, 25.

Kendall's blazer top - done up with only one button - exposed a toned midriff as they stepped out together a day before the duo tie the knot for the third time.

Kendall accessorised the chic ensemble with a pair of shades and a small, chocolate-colored clutch.

She kept her look easily glamorous with a bold red lip, some golden earrings, and a pendant necklace.

The star wore her chestnut hair down, with face-framing bangs in the front.

Kendall’s flame Devin matched her neutral tones with a cream button-up thrown over a white top.

He wore beige trousers, paired with some stylish sliders, finishing the look off with a pair of sunglasses and a chunky gold chain.

Kendall showed off a pastel yellow pedicure in some strappy sandals as she and Devin walked close to one another ahead of Kourtney's getaway wedding.

The model and her beau were also seen together on Friday while attending a family dinner at Ristorante Puny.