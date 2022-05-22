 
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Kendall Jenner wowed fans with her breathtaking look in her latest appearance with her beau Devin Booker.

The love birds were spotted together for a lunch date in Portofino, Italy, on Saturday ahead of Kourtney Kardashian's wedding to Travis Barker.

The 26-year-old model chose to slide into a form-fitting beige blouse and skirt set, adorned with dark brown flower detail, as she sidled up next to the basketball player, 25.

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashians wedding

Kendall's blazer top - done up with only one button - exposed a toned midriff as they stepped out together a day before the duo tie the knot for the third time.

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashians wedding

Kendall accessorised the chic ensemble with a pair of shades and a small, chocolate-colored clutch.

She kept her look easily glamorous with a bold red lip, some golden earrings, and a pendant necklace. 

The star wore her chestnut hair down, with face-framing bangs in the front.

Kendall’s flame Devin matched her neutral tones with a cream button-up thrown over a white top.

Kendall Jenner looks effortlessly stylish in slinky floral two-piece ahead of Kourtney Kardashians wedding

He wore beige trousers, paired with some stylish sliders, finishing the look off with a pair of sunglasses and a chunky gold chain.

Kendall showed off a pastel yellow pedicure in some strappy sandals as she and Devin walked close to one another ahead of Kourtney's getaway wedding.

The model and her beau were also seen together on Friday while attending a family dinner at Ristorante Puny.

Italian Wedding: Kourtney Kardashian to tie the knot tomorrow with Travis Barker

Tilda Swinton, Idris Elba’s new fantasy film premieres at Cannes

Kim Kardashian steals Kourtney's wedding thunder by sharing her eye-popping beach snap

Adele looks happier than ever with boyfriend Rich Paul at sporting event: pics

Obi-Wan hides the Force in new ‘Star Wars’ TV series

Johnny Depp called 'Steve' by Amber Heard in love letter: Here's why

Victoria Beckham drops never-seen-before pictures from son's post wedding event

Queen's Jubilee practice turns into chaos as several people sustain injuries during rehearsal

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers

Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

