 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Psychiatrist brands Johnny Depp ‘paranoid, chaotic’: ‘Had lots of anger’

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Psychiatrist brands Johnny Depp ‘paranoid, chaotic’: ‘Had lots of anger’
Psychiatrist brands Johnny Depp ‘paranoid, chaotic’: ‘Had lots of anger’

Johnny Depp’s psychiatrist slams the actor for having “lots of anger” and being “chaotic and paranoid.”

Dr Alan Blaustein’s testimony was broken down during the defamation trial, inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

There, he began by addressing the actor’s drug and alcohol use, and moved onto the rage and jealousy that would ensue after the fact.

“It was a very chaotic relationship with a lot of fluctuations, ups and downs. Lots of difficulties, emotional expressions” he testified Mr Depp told him in their sessions.”

“Lots of anger in both places and high intensity… A lot of love, a lot of disappointment, a lot of fears.”

Before concluding he also added, “Part of his goal of therapy was to work through the anger that he and his fiancee had toward each other.”

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s marriage plans leaked: source

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s marriage plans leaked: source
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial makes Camille Vasquez a social media star

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial makes Camille Vasquez a social media star
Meghan Markle tearfully hugged royal staff in final goodbye message: Read

Meghan Markle tearfully hugged royal staff in final goodbye message: Read
Netflix should 'dump' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 'wash their hands': Poll

Netflix should 'dump' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and 'wash their hands': Poll
Beyoncé lands in Italy as Kourtney Kardashian ready to say 'I do!'

Beyoncé lands in Italy as Kourtney Kardashian ready to say 'I do!'
Rihanna moving to Barbados to bring up son 'away from showbiz': Report

Rihanna moving to Barbados to bring up son 'away from showbiz': Report
Scott Disick is bitter ex throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian before wedding

Scott Disick is bitter ex throwing shade at Kourtney Kardashian before wedding
Pete Davidson CONFIRMS SNL exit with emotional note: Watch Video

Pete Davidson CONFIRMS SNL exit with emotional note: Watch Video
Queen Elizabeth to join Prince Andrew's daughter and other royals at Flower Show

Queen Elizabeth to join Prince Andrew's daughter and other royals at Flower Show

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's 'spoiler alert' leaves royal fans excited

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's 'spoiler alert' leaves royal fans excited

Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes

Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey jets off to Ireland without The Wanted star ,’tough one’

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey jets off to Ireland without The Wanted star ,’tough one’

Latest

view all