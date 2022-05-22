Prince William mastermind behind 'hypocrites' Harry, Meghan balcony snub, not Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle balcony appearance is in fact blocked by Prince William and Charles, says insider.

Speaking to the Star, the source revealed that the future Kings did not want the Sussexes on the balcony after years of "throwing shade" at the Royal Family.



Speaking about William and Charles, the source told the Star: "They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family.



"They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they're one big happy family."

In an official Buckingham Palace statement, Meghan and Harry were snubbed from Trooping the Colour balcony appearance over a technicality.

"The Queen has decided" that the iconic balcony appearance will be limited to "those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties," said the Palace in a statement.

Queen Platinum Jublee celebrations will be taking place between June 2 to June 5.

