 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William mastermind behind 'hypocrites' Harry, Meghan balcony snub, not Queen

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Prince William mastermind behind hypocrites Harry, Meghan balcony snub, not Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle balcony appearance is in fact blocked by Prince William and Charles, says insider.

Speaking to the Star, the source revealed that the future Kings did not want the Sussexes on the balcony after years of "throwing shade" at the Royal Family.

Speaking about William and Charles, the source told the Star: "They feel that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have caused nothing but chaos since moving to America with their endless tell-alls and interviews throwing shade at the royal family.

"They think it would be hypocritical of Harry and Meghan acting all smiles and waving to the crowds from the balcony like they're one big happy family."

In an official Buckingham Palace statement, Meghan and Harry were snubbed from Trooping the Colour balcony appearance over a technicality.

"The Queen has decided" that the iconic balcony appearance will be limited to "those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties," said the Palace in a statement.

Queen Platinum Jublee celebrations will be taking place between June 2 to June 5.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade
Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think

Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think
Amber Heard’s friends caution her lovers about dating her

Amber Heard’s friends caution her lovers about dating her
New Australia PM promises Queen will be voted out as Head: 'Republic will happen'

New Australia PM promises Queen will be voted out as Head: 'Republic will happen'
Queen Elizabeth likely to miss Trooping the Colour salute

Queen Elizabeth likely to miss Trooping the Colour salute
Rihanna spotted for the first time since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna spotted for the first time since welcoming baby boy with A$AP Rocky
Queen does 'nothing' for Commonwealth, is 'not fit' to be head of nations: Dr Shola

Queen does 'nothing' for Commonwealth, is 'not fit' to be head of nations: Dr Shola
'Dr Strange' actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’

'Dr Strange' actor Zara Phythian put in prison isolation ‘for her own safety’

Johnny Depp accused of having ‘problematic history’

Johnny Depp accused of having ‘problematic history’

Latest

view all