 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Amber Heard is reportedly getting into screaming matches with her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft
Amber Heard is reportedly getting into 'screaming matches' with her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft

Amber Heard may not be appealing to voyeuristic followers of the defamation lawsuit between her and Johnny Depp, but her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, seems to be on the receiving end of some sympathy online.

As pointed out by gossip outlet TMZ, following a particularly hard week for Team Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, netizens started expressing their sympathy for Bredehoft, who struggled hard against Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez’s razor-sharp analysis.

Internet users across the world, or at least those following the case, noticed Bredehoft’s obvious frustration with her client Heard as well as with Vasquez’s objections to her questions.

At one point, Bredehoft appeared so helpless that she cried out on stand: “I’m trying, I’m trying…”

Bredehoft’s plight seemed even worse when her client, Heard, rushed out of the courtroom against the Judge’s orders.

In fact, TMZ reported that there have been rumours swirling that Heard has been getting into ‘squabbles’ and ‘shouting matches’ in court with her team, however, there is no way to ascertain these claims. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian lambasts Scott Disick for his 'acting' about Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian lambasts Scott Disick for his 'acting' about Kourtney
Dua Lipa looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Dua Lipa looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning pics ahead of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares stunning pics ahead of her Italian wedding to Travis Barker
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show on path to flop, POLL reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show on path to flop, POLL reveals
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Italian castle wedding sponsorship

Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Italian castle wedding sponsorship
Australian brand forced to apologise for mocking Amber Heard’s abuse claims

Australian brand forced to apologise for mocking Amber Heard’s abuse claims

Simon Cowell appears on 'BGT' with a broken arm after e-bike crash

Simon Cowell appears on 'BGT' with a broken arm after e-bike crash
'Marilyn Manson video ‘demolished’ Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against Johnny Depp'

'Marilyn Manson video ‘demolished’ Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against Johnny Depp'
Britney Spears drops scathing video to expose former therapists over forced therapy

Britney Spears drops scathing video to expose former therapists over forced therapy
Meghan Markle, sister Samantha defamation case takes a fresh twist

Meghan Markle, sister Samantha defamation case takes a fresh twist
Royal Family ‘frightened’ by Prince Harry’s potential leaks

Royal Family ‘frightened’ by Prince Harry’s potential leaks
Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Latest

view all