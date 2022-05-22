Amber Heard’s attorney garners internet sympathy amid ‘screaming’ matches

Amber Heard is reportedly getting into 'screaming matches' with her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft

Amber Heard may not be appealing to voyeuristic followers of the defamation lawsuit between her and Johnny Depp, but her lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, seems to be on the receiving end of some sympathy online.

As pointed out by gossip outlet TMZ, following a particularly hard week for Team Heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, netizens started expressing their sympathy for Bredehoft, who struggled hard against Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez’s razor-sharp analysis.

Internet users across the world, or at least those following the case, noticed Bredehoft’s obvious frustration with her client Heard as well as with Vasquez’s objections to her questions.

At one point, Bredehoft appeared so helpless that she cried out on stand: “I’m trying, I’m trying…”

Bredehoft’s plight seemed even worse when her client, Heard, rushed out of the courtroom against the Judge’s orders.

In fact, TMZ reported that there have been rumours swirling that Heard has been getting into ‘squabbles’ and ‘shouting matches’ in court with her team, however, there is no way to ascertain these claims.