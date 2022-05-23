 
Showbiz
Monday May 23 2022
Sarmad Khoosat strikes resemblance to Andrew Garfield?

Monday May 23, 2022

Director-actor Sarmad Sultan Khoosat is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, Kamali. He has also started the promotion of his film.

Amid all, the Humsafar maker gave an interview to The Current PK where he interestingly revealed the name of an international actor who could do his biopic.

Talking about who can do his biopic, Sarmad said, “I haven’t done anything special to make a biopic on me, I don’t think I will go there in any case, but suppose an actor can do it. This is my biopic, so many people including my friends have said that I look like that actor in the movie Tick Tick, Tick… Boom!, Andrew Garfield.”

He went on to add,” They also say that my smile is like his smile Looks like that’s why I name her, if there will be a biopic in English too, I am saying this just because of what people have told me.”

Take a look at some comparison pictures of ace director and actor Sarmad Khusat and actor Andrew Garfield.

For the unversed, Sarmad has directed many hit projects including Humsafar, Pani Jesa Pyaar, Manto, and Sheher E Zaat. 

