 
pakistan
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

'Rameez Raja' arrested in Peshawar for 'impersonating' PM Shehbaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

The picture shows Twitter logo on a mobile phone. — Reuters/File
The picture shows Twitter logo on a mobile phone. — Reuters/File 

  • Person caught for spreading misinformation in PM Shehbaz's name. 
  • PM's focal person says case has been registered against him. 
  • He says "disinformation" is not welcome. 

A person who was using a Twitter account with the username Rameez Raja Live was traced for making a fake account in the name of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. 

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Abubakar Umer on Monday revealed that the person behind the fake account has been traced and a case has been registered against him.

Taking to Twitter, Abubakar said that disinformation is not welcome. "Person behind this account (RameezRajaLive) has been traced & apprehended for impersonating the PM & misleading the people. He confessed it and a case u/s 16, PECA 2016 r/w 419, 505 PPC has been registered."

The fake account had more than 30,000 followers on the microblogging website and was spreading misinformation. However, the account cannot be found on Twitter anymore. 

The accused — who lives in Peshawar — confessed to spreading fake information. According to the FIR, the tweets made by him contained derogatory language. 

Rameez Raja arrested in Peshawar for impersonating PM Shehbaz Sharif

Earlier this month, Abubakar was appointed as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's focal person on digital media on an honorary basis. 

On his appointment, he said that "this office will act as a bridge between the government and the people and promote honest discourse and discussion."

More From Pakistan:

Govt decides to finish term as Pakistan’s economic suffering worsens amid political instability

Govt decides to finish term as Pakistan’s economic suffering worsens amid political instability
Gillani assumes office of leader of house in Senate today

Gillani assumes office of leader of house in Senate today
Pakistani-Spanish sisters' murder case: All suspects arrested, claim police 

Pakistani-Spanish sisters' murder case: All suspects arrested, claim police 
PTI vs PML-N: protests outside Jemima Goldsmith home, Avenfield flats

PTI vs PML-N: protests outside Jemima Goldsmith home, Avenfield flats
Imran and his mob attack Pakistan whenever country is progressing: Maryam

Imran and his mob attack Pakistan whenever country is progressing: Maryam
Student abducted by ex-fiancé from Lahore's Shadbagh recovered from Arifwala

Student abducted by ex-fiancé from Lahore's Shadbagh recovered from Arifwala
Nation will not spare Imran Khan if he instigates civil war in country: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Nation will not spare Imran Khan if he instigates civil war in country: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Imran Khan is marching to Islamabad for no reason, Fazl takes jibe at PTI chief

Imran Khan is marching to Islamabad for no reason, Fazl takes jibe at PTI chief
Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march on May 25

Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march on May 25
WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally
Resham blasts Imran Khan over sexist comments against Maryam Nawaz

Resham blasts Imran Khan over sexist comments against Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan, China term terrorism 'common enemy of humanity'

Pakistan, China term terrorism 'common enemy of humanity'

Latest

view all