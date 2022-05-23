 
entertainment
Priyanka Chopra showers love on Nick Jonas as he geared up for his softball game

Priyanka Chopra turned cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas as he played softball on Sunday.

The Matrix Resurrections star showered love on beau as they engaged in a little PDA before the This Is Heaven singer stepped onto the field.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
PeeCee donned a stylish light pink coloured jumpsuit with same coloured belt. The global sensation completed her look with white sneakers and gorgeous pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, the singer opted for a red and white coloured jersey representing his team ‘Happy Valley’ along with a red cap with ‘HV’ written on it.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
The couple announced on Mother’s Day that their daughter Malti Marie has finally come home after staying 100 plus days in NICU.

Earlier, a source spilled to Us Weekly, “Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them.”

“These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic,” the insider added.

“Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time,” the source further stated. “They can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents.”

The publication also mentioned, “Malti has certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer, especially going through parenthood for the first time and being by each other’s side day in and day out.”

