Karan Johar has legal rights to use Abrar Ul Haq’s 'Nach Punjaban', claims record label ‘Moviebox’

Monday May 23 2022
Indian record label 'Music Box' reacted to Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq’s claim that he has not sold his song Nach Punjaban for the upcoming Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, saying that his tweet is “defamatory and completely unacceptable.”

Refusing the allegations, Movie Box issued a tweet, claiming that the classic Pakistani song has been “officially licensed” to be included in the family drama.

Their tweet read, “Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film Jug Jugg Jeeyo by TSeries.”

“Karan Johar & Dharma Movies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by Abrar Ul Haq earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable,” it added.

The Sanu Tere Naal singer dropped another tweet asking for a legal agreement, saying that the song has not been licensed to “any one” as he repeated his threat of taking legal action.

“Song 'Nach Punjaban' has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action,” Abrar wrote in his tweet.

Record label T-Series also issued a statement on the matter, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st Januray, 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions.”

“All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases,” the statement added. “As represented by Moviebox Records Labels the said song copyrights exclusively vest with Moviebox only with all valid documents.”

It all started after the filmmakers unveiled the trailer of the Raj Mehta directorial which teased the Nach Punjaban song. After which, Haq took to the social media site and wrote that producers like Karan Johar should refrain from copying songs.


