FM Bilawal reaches Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks at the United Nations, in New York, United States, on May 20, 2022. — Reuters

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reached Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), Geo News reported late Monday night.



Since he took charge of the office of the FM, Bilawal has been visiting foreign countries to build better ties with the friends of Pakistan and other countries.

In this connection, FM Bilawal Bhutto first embarked on his maiden visit to the US at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Later, he went to China with an aim to strengthen bilateral and economic ties.

Late night Monday, Bilawal Bhutto, accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, reached Davos, Switzerland to attend the WEF.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the FM will share Pakistan's perspective on the economic and social impacts of the evolving geopolitical developments as well as the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.



FM Bilawal will also meet his counterparts attending the annual WEF meeting and interact with the media.

On reaching Davos, Khar participated at a WEF event called 'Afghanistan: The Path Forward', as per the MOFA.

“The Minister of State highlighted that as an immediate neighbour, with a 2,600 km border, Pakistan has to deal with Afghanistan with a broader lens that encompasses all dimensions – peace, security, and socio-economic development,” the MOFA statement read.

During the event, Khar said that as a country that has constitutional provisions for women to have an equal and effective role in all institutions and walks of life, Pakistan looks towards full respect for and enjoyment of fundamental rights of women and girls, especially the right to education.

She underlined that both, the international community and interim Afghan government, need to revisit their approaches by prioritising the interests and aspirations of the ordinary Afghans. "This will be essential to avoid a further exacerbation of the already dire economic situation,” she was quoted as saying by the FO.



Khar emphasised that “persistent, patient, and prudent engagement of the international community would go a long way in achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan”.

