Kourtney Kardashian CHANGES maiden name on Instagram: See Photo

Tuesday May 24 2022
Kourtney Kardashian is keeping up with her marital name!

The 43-year-old turned to her Instagram after the wedding weekend with husband Travis Barker and made some edits to her bio.

The reality star is now called: “Kourtney Kardashian Barker"

Kourtney was joined by family and close friends Sunday in Portofino, Italy, in a Dolce and Gabbana sponsored wedding.


The mother-of-three tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer and long time friend Barker, after a year of dating. 

Joining the celebrations, were also sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.

 

