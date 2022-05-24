In major U-turn, PML-N govt decides to stop PTI's long march

Decision comes during PML-N's political committee meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz Sharif says "such tactics are equal to ruining economy."

Meeting holds consultation over political situation and ways to tackle PTI's long march.

ISLAMABAD: Amid rising pressure from the PTI for early elections and the government's decision to stay put, the PML-N government has taken a U-turn and decided to stop Imran Khan's Azadi March in Islamabad.

The decision came during PML-N's political committee meeting, currently underway with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

With security beefed up in the federal capital and a crackdown against PTI members across the country last night, all eyes are on PTI's long march to Islamabad announced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan earlier as part of the party's anti-government campaign seeking early elections.



Consultations over the existing political situation in the country and ways to tackle PTI's long march were discussed in today's meeting.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah gave a briefing on the law and order situation and measures to ensure peace and security.



It was agreed that the "public's security" must be ensured, Geo News reported, citing sources.

"Such tactics are equal to ruining the economy," PM Shehbaz Sharif was reported as saying in reference to the long march while addressing the meeting.

The prime minister further stated that the state’s writ will not be compromised at any cost and the way to every illegal action will be blocked.

The meeting decided to take legal action in case of any violent or provocative act.

The interior minister will brief the media over the strategy to stop the march in a press conference shortly.

All chief secretaries, IGs and other relevant officials will be taken on board over video and the district and provincial administrations will be given instructions on how to restrict the PTI from marching towards the federal capital.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Khurram Dastageer and Riaz Tarar attended the meeting.