Tuesday May 24 2022
Long march: Govt calls in Pakistan Army for protection of Islamabad's Red Zone

Police officers guard a street where shipping containers have been used to block the road leading towards the Red Zone and parliament building, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 3, 2022. — Reuters/File
  • Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah summons the Pakistan army.
  • Army personnel to guard PM House, PM Office, presidency, Supreme Court, say sources.
  • Section 144 has also been imposed in the federal capital for two months.

ISLAMABAD: Shortly after the government’s decision to stop PTI's 'Azadi March', Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah summoned the Pakistan Army for the security of the Red Zone in Islamabad, Geo News reported Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the sources, army personnel will be stationed at PM House and PM Office, the Supreme Court and other sensitive government buildings in the area.

All security arrangements will be handed over to the army, the sources said.

Section 144 has also been imposed in the federal capital for two months. According to a notification, the restrictions have been extended up to one kilometre of the Red Zone.

